GRLFRND

Bobby Corduroy Pants

$238.00 $77.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

98% cotton, 2% spandex. Button fly. 5-pocket design. Corduroy fabric. 18" at the knee narrows to 16" at the leg opening. Imported. Revolve Style No. GRLR-WP17. Manufacturer Style No. GRP8 F19.