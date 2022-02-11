Re Ona

Bobbi Trousers Slate

$175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Re Ona

A highlight of our AW21 collection is the introduction of a new colorway. Released in slate, these trousers are designed to be high-waisted and relaxed throughout the hip and leg. Functional yet flattering, the straight leg is met with pleats at the waistband, side seam pockets and zipper enclosure. Please note, all our garments are specially dyed in small batches. Colors may vary from batch to batch. Styling Suggestion Pair with our Signature T-Shirt in Charcoal for a monochromatic look.