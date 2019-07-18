Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown Nude Finish Tinted Moisturiser Spf15

£32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Achieve the ultimate nude look with the Bobbi Brown Nude Finish Tinted Moisturiser SPF15; a creamy yet ultra-lightweight formula that delivers sheer, undetectable coverage. Developed for normal to dry skin types, the tinted moisturiser is enriched with an array of nourishing moisturisers, which work in synergy to envelop the visage in a veil of refreshing and long-lasting hydration. The radiance-reviving formula visibly plumps the complexion, whilst protecting the visage with SPF15; perfect for daily wear. Arriving in an array of shades, the Nude Finish Tinted Moisturiser SPF15 is designed to suit all skin tones, effortlessly and invisibly concealing redness and unevenness. Skin still looks like skin, but softer, smoother and naturally radiant.