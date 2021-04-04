Los Angeles Apparel

Boatneck Dance Bodysuit

$38.00

Inspired by our favorite dance leotards, this bodysuit features an elegant boat neckline and classic scoop back with high-cut leg openings and deep armholes for a silhouette that honors your body. This bodysuit is made of a heavyweight cotton spandex with extra compression and as been garment dyed and enzyme washed providing unique colorways and rich, smooth texture. This style runs true to size. This product is 100% Made in U.S.A. and NAFTA compliant. Made in South Central, Los Angeles. Our experienced seamstresses earn an average up to $20 an hour or more and no less than $15. Plus benefits and overtime. This item is a garment dye product. Garment dye items can be distinguished by “GD” at the end of their style number, and will not match piece dye items (items without “GD” at the end of their style number). To learn more about the garment dye process, please click here. * All Sales Final. No Returns or Exchanges Allowed.