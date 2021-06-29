United States
Madewell
Boatneck Button-back Sweater Tee In Stripe
$75.00$56.25
At Madewell
Made of 100 percent cotton yarn in a breezy textural stitch, this striped boatneck sweater has cap sleeves and buttons all down the back. Cool in more ways than one, particularly with a midi skirt or cutoff denim. Boxy, cropped fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 20 1/4" (based on size M). Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Cotton. Machine wash. Import. MD939