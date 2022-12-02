L.L. Bean

Boat And Tote®, Zip-top

$44.95

There's only one Boat and Tote – ours. From the heavyweight canvas to the reinforced handles to the double-stitched seams, nothing compares to our zip-top Boat and Tote. Still crafted in Maine, one tote at a time. Specs Small Capacity: Approx. 504 cu. in., 8 L. Dimensions: 10.5"H x 9.5"W x 5"D. Handles: Regular: 5". Long: 14". Medium Capacity: Approx. 1,008 cu. in., 17 L. Dimensions: 12"H x 13"W x 6"D. Handles: Regular: 6". Long: 14". Large Capacity: Approx. 2,124 cu. in., 35 L. Dimensions: 15"H x 17"W x 7"D. Handles: Regular: 8". Long: 14". Extra-Large Capacity: Approx. 3,400 cu. in., 56 L. Dimensions: 17"H x 19"W x 10"D. Handles: Regular: 10". Long: 14". Why We Love It Introduced as Bean’s Ice Carrier way back in 1944, the Boat and Tote was billed as a bag made of builders’ canvas for hauling ice “from car to ice chest.” Today you can spot our iconic tote doing heavy lifting everywhere - from the grocery store to the beach, to the library and commuter train. Tested to hold up to 500 pounds, it’ll carry more than you can carry. We promise. Available in four different sizes with a secure zip top, it also makes a fantastic travel bag.