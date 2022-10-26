L.L. Bean

Boat And Tote®, Open-top

$34.95

At L.L. Bean

There's only one Boat and Tote – ours. From the heavyweight canvas to the reinforced handles to the double-stitched seams, nothing compares to our Boat and Tote. Still crafted in Maine, one tote at a time. Specs Small Capacity: Approx. 504 cu. in., 8 L. Dimensions: 10½"H x 9½"W x 5"D. Handles: Regular: 5". Long: 14". Medium Capacity: Approx. 1,008 cu. in., 17 L. Dimensions: 12"H x 13"W x 6"D. Handles: Regular: 6". Long: 14". Large Capacity: Approx. 2,124 cu. in., 35 L. Dimensions: 15"H x 17"W x 7½"D. Handles: Regular: 8". Long: 14". Extra-Large Capacity: Approx. 3,400 cu. in., 56 L. Dimensions: 17"H x 19"W x 10"D. Handles: Regular: 10". Long: 14". Why We Love It Introduced as Bean’s Ice Carrier way back in 1944, the Boat and Tote was billed as a bag made of builders’ canvas for hauling ice “from car to ice chest.” Today you can spot our iconic tote doing heavy lifting everywhere - from the grocery store to the beach, to the library and commuter train. Tested to hold up to 500 pounds, it’ll carry more than you can carry. We promise.