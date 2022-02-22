FP Movement | FP Movement

Boardwalk Babe Tee

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 66550484; Color Code: 236 Your new go-to workout tee featured in a timeless capped-sleeve, cropped silhouette with exaggerated ruching throughout and cutout at back for added dimension. Fitted silhouette Scoop neckline Rounded bottom hem FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Length: 16.5 in Sleeve Length: 7.5 in Bust: 30.5 in