50-pack NIOSH Approved N95 Respirator Mask - (NIOSH Approval Number: TC-84A-9315) - N95 mask certified for protection against 95% of non-oil based particles 0.3microns or larger. Size Medium/Large. Elastic bands go over the head, not over the ears. MADE IN USA – Manufactured by BNX Converting LLC in Houston TX, a NIOSH/CDC Approved and FDA Registered (Registration # 3017489417) manufacturer of N95 mask respirators. Superior Protection & Breathability - BNX’s 5-layer filtration technology provides maximum protection, comfort and breathability. The active filter layer of these N95 masks is composed of ultra-high grade electrostatically charged meltblown polypropylene. Extremely breathable up to 50%+ more breathable than NIOSH minimum requirement. Latex Free Enhanced Comfort and Secure Fit - Features latex free and amazingly soft and durable headband straps as well as an adjustable metal nose piece to ensure a tight yet comfortable seal. Please follow all recommended fitting instructions and guidelines to ensure proper fit and protective seal. Flat fold design allows for convenient storage prior to use. Improved 3D design provides room for your mouth to move when you speak and greater compatibility with and reduced fog on eyewear. BNX Quality Promise & Applications - BNX is committed to delivering the highest quality American made safety products using the latest automated manufacturing processes and technology and the strictest quality standards. Our N95 respirator masks are ideal for use by Healthcare and Frontline workers as well in crowded or contaminated areas such as: Commercial Buildings, Construction, Food Processing & Safety, Retail, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Education, Oil & Gas, Transportation, and more.