Blushing Palms Kiddie Pool

$52.99

At Target

Highlights The Original “Adult Kiddie Pool” by Minnidip® fits adults and is perfect for children ages 6 and up! Turn your backyard Into the ultimate pool party retreat for birthday parties, family barbecues, or staycations! Tufted scallop shape in soft pink vinyl with bright coral palm leaf pattern printed on floor is a pool party showstopper 5.5ft wide and 21" tall Premium soft touch non-toxic vinyl Easy set-up air valve—inflate with a standard air pump or even with a hairdryer set to cool (pumps not included) Specifications Features: Novelty (shape) Dimensions (Overall): 66 Inches (L), 18 Inches (H) x 66 Inches (W) Weight: 7 Pounds Includes: Repair Patch Features: Inflatable Recommended Capacity: 3 People Suggested Age: 6 Years and Up Liner Material: PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) Capacity (Volume): 125 Gallon Product Diameter: 66 Inches CPSC Choking Hazard Warnings: Choking_hazard_small_parts Required, Not Included: Air Pump Water Depth: 12 Inches Number of Air Chambers: 1 Setup Time: 10 minutes Warranty: No Applicable Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 77401478 UPC: 857828007366 Item Number (DPCI): 091-11-0268 Origin: Imported Description Designed in Chicago by Emily Vaca of La Vaca, the Tufted BLUSHING PALMS Minnidip Luxe Inflatable Pool is the pool party showstopper that promises pink skies ahead! At 5.5 feet wide and 21" tall, and featuring Minnidip's iconic scallop tufts and signature palm leaf pattern in a vibrant coral, the Original “Adult Kiddie Pool” is big enough for a minnidipping pool party with your faves! Perfect for adults and children ages 6 and up. Dip Dip Hooray! If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.