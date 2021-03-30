Minnidip

Blushing Palms Kiddie Pool

$52.99

Highlights The Original “Adult Kiddie Pool” by Minnidip® fits adults and is perfect for children ages 6 and up! Turn your backyard Into the ultimate pool party retreat for birthday parties, family barbecues, or staycations! Tufted scallop shape in soft pink vinyl with bright coral palm leaf pattern printed on floor is a pool party showstopper 5.5ft wide and 21" tall Premium soft touch non-toxic vinyl Easy set-up air valve—inflate with a standard air pump or even with a hairdryer set to cool (pumps not included)