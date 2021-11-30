Anastasia Beverly Hills

Blush Trio by Anastasia Beverly Hills is a travel-friendly trio of fully pigmented blushes for buildable intensity with a seamless finish. Use the 3 shades in the blush palette separately or mix them together to create a variety of face makeup looks. Benefits Use the compact's 3 shades separately or mix them together to create a variety of looks The travel-friendly compact includes a large mirror for on-the-go touch-ups Available in multiple color ranges with multiple finishes Features Cruelty-free Vegan Shades Velvet (matte mulberry wine) Exotic (satin sparkling pomegranate) Desert (satin spicy coral)