Tarte

Blush Tape Liquid Blush

$35.00

At Tarte

WHAT IT IS The most anticipated launch of the year is finally here - blush tape™ liquid blush AKA the instant cheek lift in a tube! WHY WE LOVE IT hybrid blush & glow kisses cheeks with dewy color diamond powder reflects light for a soft-focus glow porcelain flower brightens for a radiant finish skin-conditioning formula blends like a dream precision cushion tip for easy, no-mess application buff into skin with sculpt tape™ brush Remember to twist & lock after each use! SKINVIGORATING™ INGREDIENTS porcelain flower: brightens & moisturizes mango butter: helps moisturize & condition skin shea butter: moisturizes & conditions licorice root: brightens & color corrects mineral pigments: soothe & soften skin’s appearance diamond powder: helps blur imperfections Always formulated without: Parabens • Mineral Oil • Phthalates • Triclosan • Sodium Lauryl Sulfate • Gluten