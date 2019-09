Torrid

Blush Pink Floral Chiffon Hi-lo Dress

$78.90

At Torrid

A ruffle trim at the sleeves billows with the hi-lo skirt on a flowy chiffon dress that's an instant show-stopper. Chiffon fabric Surplice neckline Sleeveless with ruffle trim Smocked back Self-tie waist Hi-lo hem Lined CONTENT + CARE Self: polyester; lining: polyester Wash cold; dry low Imported plus size dresses SIZE + FIT Model is 5'9", size 1 Size 2 measures 46-54" from shoulder