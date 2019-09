Mai Couture

Blush Papier, Prettiful 50 Sheets

£12.50

Description Blush infused blotting paper made to absorb unwanted oil and deliver colour to cheeks. The ultra-fine pearls reflect light for a perfectly balanced, radiant glow. The go-to blush when you need to effortlessly boost your complexion. No brush required. Benefits Hygienic, convenienent, mess-free. Suggested Use Tear one sheet and gently rub coloured side of paper in a semi-circular motion up apples of cheeks. More about this item