Instructions for use: Smile and gently swirl color directly on to the apples of the cheeks for a natural-looking glow 4.8g/ 0.16oz. Ingredients: Talc, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Cetyl Acetate, Stearoxy Dimethicone, Isopropyl Lanolate, Propylparaben, Triclosan, Methylparaben, Acetylated Lanolin Alcohol, Bha; May Contain: Mica, Ci 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), Ci 77491 (Iron Oxides), Ci 77492 (Iron Oxides), Ci 77499 (Iron Oxides), Ci 77163 (Bismuth Oxychloride), Ci 77742 (Manganese Violet), Ci 45410 (Red 28 Lake), Ci 73360 (Red 30 Lake), Ci 15880 (Red 34 Lake), Ci 19140 (Yellow 5 Lake)