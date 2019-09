Sleek Makeup

Blush In Antique

£4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Sleek blushers are highly pigmented and long lasting, giving you an all over even dewy radiant glow.These silky-fine and long lasting blushers create a subtle and radiant glow and suit all skin tones.Our versatile range of shades enable you to create a variety of stunning looks.Online Exclusive Shades Include: Sunrise, Suede, Sahara