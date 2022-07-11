Rose Inc

Blush Divine Radiant Lip & Cheek Color

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Douse cheeks and lips in longwearing and buildable colour that melts into skin for a smooth complexion that glows. This pigment-rich formula contains a spectrum of skincare ingredients that improve skin health with each use: hydrating squalane, protective vitamin E and barrier-strengthening ceramides work together to support skin while cheeks are washed in a radiant flush of colour. Key ingredients: Squalane: pure, sustainable and 100% plant-derived moisturiser that adds weightless hydration. Vitamin E: a powerful antioxidant that nourishes and protects skin. Sodium hyaluronate: smooths imperfections. Ceramides: strengthens skin’s natural protective barrier. Made without: Parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, sulfates, sls, sles, synthetic fragrance (less than 1%), triclocarban, triclosan, animal products and testing. Pair it with: Rose Inc. Blush Brush Rose Inc. Blush Divine Radiant Lip & Cheek Color - Refill