Rose Inc

Blush Divine Radiant Lip & Cheek Color

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rose Inc

Ideal for dull and dry skin. A hydrating cream that brightens and blurs with a radiant flush of color. This pigment-rich formula contains a spectrum of skincare ingredients that improve skin health with each use: hydrating squalene, protective vitamin E, and shine-minimizing marine ferment extract. Longwearing and buildable, it melts into skin for a smooth complexion that glows. Lab-tested Results 8-hour color ** 24-hour moisture * Visibly smoother skin in an instant ** * Based on a 24-hour clinical instrument study of 33 people, ages 18-66, after 8-, 12- and 24 hours after single application. ** Based on a 12-hour consumer use study of 30 people, between the ages of 18-66 years, immediately after, 8 hours after and 12 hours after application. Benefits Longwearing, buildable color Glides effortlessly and blends evenly Instantly brightens for a more radiant complexion Blurs the look of pores and smooths skin texture Delivers lasting hydration Non-comedogenic: Free of pore-clogging ingredients