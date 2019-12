& Other Stories

Blush Brush

£17.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

This slanted brush is ideal for applying blusher as well as bronzer and defused highlight. Wand length: 14cm / 5.5in How to use: Dip into your favourite cheek product and sweep in circular motions along the cheekbones. Follow up with the Powder Brush for a defused and well blended finish. How to clean: Wet the bristles with lukewarm water and massage lightly with mild soap/ shampoo, allow to dry on a clean towel.