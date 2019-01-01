NARS

Blush/bronzer Duo

C$54.00

An all-in-one, cheek duo that delivers a healthy-looking, bronzed glow and brilliant flush of color for a touch of sunkissed radiance.What it does: This duo is the perfect pairing of the iconic NARS blush with the cult-classic bronzer. Beloved by editors and makeup artists alike, this must-have cheek duo delivers a variety of effects for a healthy-looking, bronzed glow with a brilliant flush of blush. Enliven your complexion with a multidimensional glow. Infused with transparent pigments that are lightweight on skin, the micronized powder and silky texture ensures a smooth, blendable application. It imparts sheer, buildable coverage with a soft, shimmery finish.What else you need to know: Orgasm/Laguna features Orgasm Blush, a peachy pink infused with golden shimmer that delivers a universally flattering rush of color suitable for all skintones. The iconic, award-winning Laguna Bronzer gives your skin a glow with a touch of shimmer. Sin/Casino is perfect for deeper skintones. Sin Blush is a highly pigmented, soft, sheer powder in cool berry with golden sheen. Casino Bronzer is a rich brown with golden shimmer that adds warmth to your skin. Together, they deliver a soft, sunkissed look. When it comes to blush, how and where you apply it is more important than what color you use.François Nars, Founder and Creative Director of NARS Cosmetics