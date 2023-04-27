United States
Blush Novelties
Blush Avant P3-5.5″ Silicone Dildo
$36.99
UNIQUE – We Are Proud To Offer This Lovingly Crafted Small Batch Artisanal Dildo PERFECT - Not Too Big Not Too Small But Just Right VERSATILE - The Suction Cup Base Will Stick To Almost Any Smooth Flat Non Porous Surface And Is Harness Compatible UNRIVALLED QUALITY - Meticulously Crafted From Pure Platinum Cured Purio Silicone. Enveloped In Satin Smooth Ultrasilk SIZE - 5.5 Inch Length (5 Inch Insertable) x 1.25 Inch Width