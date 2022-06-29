NARS

Blush

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: These award-winning pressed powder blushes deliver a natural-looking flush for a healthy pop of colour. Available in a range of mattes and shimmers that flatter every skin tone, the buildable formula features micronized powder to ensure it blends seamlessly and wears all day. Key ingredients: Micronized powder: ensures a soft, blendable application. Made without: Parabens Pair it with: NARS Blush Brush 20 NARS Liquid Blush NARS Bronzing Powder