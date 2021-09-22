NARS

Blush

£26.00

Ask any beauty buff to name their favourite blushers and, chances are, NARS will be at the top of their list. An authority in blush, NARS has created many of the industry’s most iconic shades — delivering them in silky matte and shimmering textures that are famously addictive. Whichever shade you choose, this micronised powder grants a natural, healthy-looking colour that will immediately enliven your complexion; even if you’re working with the highest intensity hues, a light application delivers a believable, uplifting flush. Our expert curators have selected the most flattering, covetable shades to house in the online Hall of Fame in which you currently find yourself: of course, there’s ‘Orgasm’, the über-iconic, universally flattering shade of peachy pink with golden shimmer, as well as ‘Super Orgasm’ if you want to ramp up the glitter factor. There’s also matte rose pink ‘Amour’, soft pink with golden sheen ‘Deep Throat’, matte tangerine ‘Gina’ and many more. If we’re honest, we don’t know which one to snap up first… *adds all to basket*.