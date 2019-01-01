Milk Makeup

Blur + Set Matte Loose Setting Powder

A silicone-free, talc-free, lightweight setting powder that absorbs oilcutting shine, not glowto leave skin matte and lock makeup in place.What it does: This super-lightweight, translucent, matte setting powder locks in makeup all day, without any cakiness, chalky cast, or flashback. Powder-filled, blurring microspheres in the formula blur pores, imperfections, and fine lines, and reduce shine to create a soft-focus, filtered effect. Avocado powder and hyaluronic acid combine to smooth the appearance of skin, allowing the powder to set makeup without settling in fine lines. The three light-as-air, silky, sheer shades feel like a second skin, and were created to work across all skin tones. Because Blur + Set is formulated without talc, you wont experience a thick, chalky residue.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: Blur + Set is cruelty-free, vegan, talc-free, silicone-free, and dimethicone-free, making it ideal for all skin types, even sensitive, blemish-prone skin. It is also fragrance-free and oil-free.