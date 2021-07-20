Blundstone

Blundstone Bl1308

$194.95

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

View the size chart The Blundstone® BL1308 boot promotes a more refined style that's ideal for more sophisticated looks. Premium leather upper. Blundstone recommends ordering a half size up for a Wide fit. Sturdy front and back pull-on tabs. Elastic gore side panels retains its shape. Removable footbed with PORON® XRD™ in the heel strike zone is cushioned for all-day comfort. Shock Protection System (SPS) disperses shock at the heel strike and reduces skeletal stress on the feet, knees, and vertebrae. It also includes a large insert of PORON® XRD™, the world's most advanced microcellular shock-absorbing protection for underfoot comfort. Steel shank offers excellent stability. PU midsole provides supportive comfort. Defined heel for both style and stability. Thermo urethane (TPU) gum outsole is highly resistant to hydrolysis and is slip resistant to oil, acid, and organic fat. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size AU 10.5 (US Men's 11.5), width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 4 oz Circumference: 10 in Shaft: 6 1⁄4 in View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!