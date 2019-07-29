Bright Tunes

Bluetooth Speaker String Lights

$24.99

Play music from your Lights! Bright Tunes Indoor/Outdoor string lights have 4 built-in Bluetooth speakers to wirelessly play your music without any app or download. Perfect for any indoor décor, outdoor entertainment, dorm, or holiday gathering. Features include 80 lights and 4 speakers on 26 feet of cord, built-in Bluetooth technology to to wirelessly stream music from any Bluetooth enabled device. Connects to existing string lights regardless of style or brand. Connect up to 5 strands for surreound sound. UL approved wall plug and connection sockets. From the Manufacturer Bluetooth Connectivity Stream your music wirelessly via Bluetooth up to 33 feet away with NO app required to connect! Weatherproof Design Weatherproof design is perfect for both indoor and outdoor entertaining. Go wherever your music takes you – rain or shine! Easily connect up to 5 strands of bright tunes to create room filling surround sound. Also compatible with all existing lights, regardless of style or design. Wireless Bluetooth design is compatible with all devices, smartphones, tablets, laptops and more. UL approved Wall plug and Sockets. MET certified for overall safety and quality. Bright Tunes are available in LED or incandescent bulb designs with 4 built-in bluetooth speakers. About the Startup Describe your product in 3 words. Unique. Groundbreaking. Innovative. How did you come up with the idea for this product? What makes your product special? There is nothing else like it. What has been the best part of your startup experience?