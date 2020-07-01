OhMiBod

Bluemotion Nex|1 App-controlled Remote Control Panty Wearable Vibrator

Bluetooth-enabled App Controlled panty vibrator Remote control from anywhere via wifi In-App chat and photo sharing while controlling the vibrator Rechargeable via USB 1 year warranty Welcome to the 21st century! OhMiBod has done it again, making long-distance distance play fun & easy with this Bluetooth wearable vibrator. Contoured to rest against the curves of the body, this vibe allows you to enjoy pleasure discreetly at home or on-the-go. To experience the joys of discreet remote control play, simply download the OhMiBod Remote App, then launch, pair and play. Once connected, there are many ways to enjoy this smart vibe. The OhMiBod Remote App allows you or a partner to control the vibe over any distance. You can bring your sexting game to a new level with in-App chat and photo sending, all the while having the vibe’s controls at your fingertips. Just have your partner download the App too and let the games begin. All you need to do is invite them to play. The App allows the person in control to create custom vibration patterns with the tap of a finger (tap mode). You can even save your favorites or take the easy road and choose from pre-set vibration patterns (rhythm mode). When you have had a “successful” session, log your orgasm on your Oh!Dometer and send a quick notification to your partner letting them know just how good you feel. In close proximity to one another, try using the App to control the vibe within Bluetooth range approximately 26-30 ft. depending on your surroundings. (Like Kryptonite…Bluetooth range doesn’t work when there is a concrete wall between you and the controlling smartphone ☺). The App supports both iOS and Android smartphones. Is your smartphone out of juice? The vibrator can function in manual mode and has 4 pre-set vibration patterns, so you can get down the old school way. And there’s no rush: the battery charge lasts for up to one hour of use. OhMiBod Remote App – Compatibility & Features Supports iOS (10.0+) and Android (5.0+). Available on the App Store and GooglePlay