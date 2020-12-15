Vintage

Bluegrass Farms Vintage 1.40ct Emerald Engagement Ring

$3750.00

At Trumpet and Horn

Bluegrass Farms is a beautiful Modern era platinum, emerald and diamond halo style engagement ring. Designed in the 1990's, this dramatic ring showcases a natural emerald accompanied by a Guild Laboratories Certificate stating the Rectangular Step-Cut emerald weighs exactly 1.40ct with African origin and evidence of minor clarity enhancement to the stone. The ring is further enhanced by a sparkling pave diamond halo set with sixteen Round Brilliant Cut diamonds with an additional eight diamonds lining the shoulders and totaling approximately 0.48ct in weight. Bluegrass Farms is finished with a delicate platinum shank with a high polish finish. The vibrant green of the emerald compliments the brilliance of the diamonds and the two together create such a timeless harmony. The ring is currently a size 6.75 and can be sized to fit most ring sizes. Please contact our concierge with sizing questions.