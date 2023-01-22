CURLS

Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Paste

At a glance Paraben Free Sulfate Free Cruelty Free No Synthetic Fragrance Dye-Free Black Owned or Founded Brand Highlights Made with ingredients that are proven to encourage hair growth Paste can be applied to wet or dry hair, depending on the desired effect Convenient styling product for taming unruly curls You deserve only the best for your curly locks! Specifications Hair Type: Curly, Textured Health Facts: Sodium Lauryl Sulfate-Free, Sulfate-Free, Butylparaben-Free, Contains Argan Oil, Formaldehyde Donor-Free, Phthalate-Free, No Fragrance Added, Propylparaben-Free, Aluminum-Free, Formaldehyde-Free, Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Free Product Form: Paste Sustainability Claims: Cruelty-Free Beauty Purpose: Shine Enhancing, Smoothing Net weight: 4 fl oz (US) TCIN: 15643602 UPC: 859776000000 Item Number (DPCI): 063-05-0138 Origin: Made in the USA Description Tame and enhance your curls with the Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Paste from CURLS. Formulated with certified organic blueberry extract and argan oil, this styling paste nourishes and defines your textured hair. You deserve only the best for your curly locks! Not only will this paste slay your edges, but will also nourish and strengthen the hair follicles to accelerate hair growth. Apply daily or as needed for a thicker, stronger, growing hairline. CURLS Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Paste is also excellent for elongating your curls. Apply from root to tip to stretch those curls and combat shrinkage. Say hello to healthier, stronger, perfectly styled hair with CURLS. Paraben Free Formulated without parabens: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from parabens, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no parabens." Sulfate Free Formulated without sulfates: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain sulfates (not added sulfates); or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no sulfates" or "sulfate-free". Cruelty Free A product has an independent third-party certification on pack or unqualified on-pack marketing claim relating to being cruelty-free and/or not tested on animals. No Synthetic Fragrance A product that either makes an on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain synthetic fragrance, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no fragrance". Dye-Free A product that either makes an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain dye, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement such as "no dyes" or "dye-free." Black Owned or Founded Brand Target recognizes Black owned brands as U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Black owned, operated and controlled while Black founded brands are those enterprises created, developed, and previously wholly or partly owned by Black Entrepreneurs. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.