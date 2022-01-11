Blueair

Third-party tested for performance by the AHAM Verified Program for a Clean Air Delivery Rate of Smoke 123, Pollen 96, Dust 107​ Removes 99% of fine particles from wildfires​; In 60min. Tested on PM 2.5 (GB/T 18801-2015). Recommended for small rooms; Completely filters air in a nursery, guest bedroom, or home office about every 12.5 mins (4.8x an hour at 190 square feet) on high​ Intuitive Auto mode; Automatically adjusts to real-time conditions reported by the particle sensor to maintain a comfortable home environment​ Combination filter; Carbon traps light odors; HEPASilent technology removes 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.1 micron, like pollen, dust, and viruses⁰​ Low noise and energy; Quieter than a soft whisper on low speed (18-48 dB) and Energy Star rated to consume less energy than an LED lightbulb (2-10 W) The Blue Pure 411 Auto air purifier takes a simple approach to smart air quality management with an integrated particle sensor, Auto mode setting, and LED air quality display. The air purifier delivers high performance with one-button control and customizable pre-filter colors in a lightweight, compact package. Independently evaluated and third-party tested for performance as part of the AHAM Verified Program for room air cleaners, this air purifier has a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 132 for fine smoke particles, 96 for pollen particles, and 107 for dust particles. Removes 99%* of fine particles from wildfires; *in 60min. Tested on PM 2.5 (GB/T 18801-2015) Recommended for small rooms like nurseries, guest bedrooms, and home offices with a 360° air intake to completely filter room air about every 12.5 minutes (4.8x an hour at 190 ft) on the highest speed. The 3-step combination particle + carbon filter works with Blueair's HEPASilent filtration technology to remove 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.1 microns, like pollen, pet dander, mold, bacteria, viruses⁰ and more, while an additional layer of activated coconut carbon traps light household odors. The one-touch enabled Auto mode is designed to help you maintain a comfortable and safe home environment. When enabled, the setting automatically adjusts to real-time conditions reported by the integrated particle sensor. Stay up to date on your air quality with the LED display; it changes color to indicate good, moderate, or poor. ENERGY STAR rated to consume less energy than an LED lightbulb (2-10 W) and quieter than a soft whisper on low speed (18-48 dB). Change color in seconds with five fabric pre-filter options inspired by Scandinavian nature. The fabric material of the pre-filter catches larger particles and extends the life of the primary filter. Plus, a hidden compartment in the fabric pre-filter keeps the power cord hidden out of sight. Vacuum the fabric or toss it in the washing machine whenever it needs cleaning. Pre-filter in Arctic Trail (gray) included; Additional colors available for purchase. At Blueair, our Swedish heritage inspires sustainability and quality at the heart of everything we do. All Blueair purifiers are AHAM Verified for Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) and given a recommended room size, ENERGY STAR rated, and tested by the California EPA Air Resources Board (CARB) for safe ozone emissions.​​⁰This air purifier not been tested against Coronavirus, and Blueair does not claim to capture, remove, or kill 2019-nCoV.​​