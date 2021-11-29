Blueair

Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier 3 Stages With Two Washable Pre-filters

$299.99 $199.99

Buy Now Review It

Advanced Swedish Design: Swedish Filter Technology Captures 99% of Airborne Pollutants Like Viruses, Pollen, Dust, Pet Dander, Mold, Bacteria and More Eliminates odors. Activated carbon filter reduces gases, VOCs, and annoying odors from pets, smoking, cooking, wildfires and more Colorful. Includes machine washable fabric pre-filters in diva blue and dark shadow. Leave the mesh filter housing exposed for a Scandinavian look Quiet. No louder than a whisper on the lowest speed (31 decibel.) and equivalent to the noise level of rainfall on the highest setting (56 decibel.) Low energy consumption. Rated by energy star for low energy consumption (30–60 w). Energy consumption: 30 – 61 watts. Sound level-31 - 56 dB(A) Independently tested. Performance Certified by Aham to filter room air 5x an hour in medium to large bedrooms, living rooms and spaces up to 540 square feet EPA Establishment 90081-CHN-001 The Blue Pure 211+ air purifier is named the Good Housekeeping Lab Pick 2020 for 'Best overall air purifier,' and is a top pick in Wirecutter's "The Best Air Purifier 2020."⁰ The Blue Pure 211+ air purifier delivers high performance with one-button control and customizable pre-filter colors in a lightweight, compact package. Independently evaluated and third-party tested for performance as part of the AHAM Verifide® Program for room air cleaners, this air purifier has a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 350 cfm for fine smoke particles, 350 cfm for pollen particles, and 350 cfm for dust particles. Recommended for large rooms such as large living rooms, family rooms & playrooms with a 360° air intake to completely filter room air about every 12 minutes (5x an hour at 540 ft²) on the highest speed. The 3-step combination particle + carbon filter works with Blueair's HEPASilent™ filtration technology to remove 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.1 microns, including pollen, dust, pet dander, mold, bacteria, viruses¹ and more. The filters additional layer of activated coconut carbon traps light household odors from pets, cooking, and smoking. The Blue Pure 211+ cleans the air with noise levels equivalent to a whisper on low (32-56 dB) and is ENERGY STAR rated for energy efficiency (30-61 W). Change color in seconds with five fabric pre-filter options. The fabric material of the pre-filter catches larger particles and extends the life of the primary filter. Vacuum the fabric or toss it in the washing machine whenever it needs cleaning. Pre-filter in Diva Blue (blue) and Dark Shadow (dark gray) included; Additional colors available for purchase. At Blueair, our Swedish heritage inspires sustainability and quality at the heart of everything we do. All Blueair purifiers are AHAM Verifide® for Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) and given a recommended room size, ENERGY STAR rated, and tested by the California EPA Air Resources Board (CARB) for safe ozone emissions. ⁰From Wirecutter. © 2017, 2020 The Wirecutter, Inc. All rights reserved. Used under license. ¹This air purifier has not been tested against Coronavirus, and Blueair does not claim to capture, remove, or kill 2019-nCoV. Our unique combination of electrostatic and mechanical filtration that we call HEPASilent filtration technology sets us apart.