Custom Three-Capsule Array: Produces clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for YouTube, game streaming, podcasting, Zoom calls and music. Blue VOICE Software: Craft the perfect broadcast vocal sound and entertain your audience with enhanced effects, advanced modulation and HD audio samples. Advanced Blue VOICE is compatible with Yeti, Yeti Nano and Yeti X. To access Blue VOICE, please download Logitech’s free G HUB software. Four Pickup Patterns: Flexible cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo pickup patterns allow you to record in ways that would normally require multiple mics. Onboard Audio Controls: Headphone volume, pattern selection, instant mute, and mic gain put you in charge of every level of the recording and streaming process. Plug 'n Play on Mac and PC: Instantly start recording and streaming on Mac or PC. Yeti is the world’s #1 premium USB mic, producing clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for music, podcasts, Twitch streaming, YouTube videos, and Zoom calls.With advanced Blue VO!CE software, Yeti makes it easier than ever to achieve professional on-stream sound quality with enhanced broadcast vocal effects, advanced voice modulation and HD audio samples.Four pickup patterns offer incredible flexibility, allowing you to record and stream in ways that would normally require multiple microphones. Yeti also features studio controls for headphone volume, pattern selection, instant mute, and microphone gain that put you in charge of the recording process. Set up in seconds with the included desktop stand or connect directly to a mic stand or boom arm.