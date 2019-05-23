Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Target
Blue & Yellow Banana Sheet Set
$29.99
$22.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Sheet Sets Multi-colored Non-woven Fabric QUEEN Ho... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
I Live In Los Angeles—& I pay $850 In Rent
by
Jessica Chou
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Locust Dyed-stripe Duvet Cover
$79.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Haptic Lab
Constellation Quilt
$279.00
from
Haptic Lab
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Cat Nap Pillowcase Set
$29.00
$21.75
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Dormify
Dormify Hampton Stripe Standard Sham
$19.00
$16.00
from
Dormify
BUY
More from Target
DETAILS
Target
Long Sleeve Button-up Blouse
$27.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Target
Women's Long Sleeve Soft T-shirt - C9 Champion®
$16.98
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Target
Tassels Party Banner
$5.00
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Target
3 Ceramic Hanging Planter Bowls
$35.99
$29.69
from
Target.com
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
DETAILS
Baxter of California
Safety Razor Set
$260.00
$208.00
from
Baxter Of California
BUY
DETAILS
Tabitha Eve
2 X Organic Cotton None Sponges - Cool Blues
£7.60
from
The Plastic Free Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Maistic
All Purpose Cloth - Pack Of 8
£3.95
from
The Plastic Free Shop
BUY
DETAILS
The White Teeth Box
Natural & Biodegradable Bamboo Toothbrush Single
£3.75
from
The White Teeth Box
BUY
More from Work & Money
Money Diaries
A Week In Kansas On A $46,000 Salary
Content Warning: This Money Diary discusses a dead body and a car accident. Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo
by
You
Work & Money
Jean Brownhill Isn't Afraid To Joke About Being The Only Wom...
Success stories can seem just as fantastical as the fairy tales you (may have) loved growing up: Bold career woman finds herself in the right place at the
by
Lindsey Stanberry
Work & Money
I'm 35 & I Left My Office Job For A Career In The Trades
In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest
by
Ludmila Leiva
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted