Morphe

Blue Ya Away Artistry Palette

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Morphe

Steal the scene in powerfully-pigmented, dramatic blues that wanna live in the spotlight. Get ready for a standing ovation. (Finish: shimmer and matte) SHADE NAMES ROW 1: Opening Act / snowy white shimmer BTS / silver shimmer Star Attraction / matte peach cream Preview / champagne bronze shimmer Standing O / shimmering periwinkle Celeb Status / shimmering electric blue ROW 2: Encore / shimmering pewter Indiglow / matte baby blue Sapphired Up / blue chrome shimmer So Dazzlin’ / matte raisin Sky’s the Limit / matte cobalt blue Self-Azured / shimmering denim blue ROW 3: Autograph / shimmering platinum gray Headliner / matte slate gray Applause / matte latte Swagger / matte auburn Whoa Show / shimmering midnight indigo Sold Out / matte charcoal with sparkle Dimensions of Palette: Length - 8" / Width - 4 1/4" / Thickness - 1/2" / Number of Pans: 18 / Pan Size: 1" (Net Wt. 20.6g / 0.72oz). Eyeshadow Indiglow, Headliner, Applause, Swagger