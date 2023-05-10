Sdyjfz

Blue Whale Mini Sucking Vibrator

$30.99

Buy Now Review It

★Sucking Function - Ideal for Clit Stimulation★ Research has shown that nearly 83% of women need clitoral stimulation to lead to orgasms. Rather than the hum drum vibrations, this vibrador sexual with convex in the center with rippled formed sucks and pleases accurately to your happy button, which helps you to reach a faster climax ★3-IN-1 Decorative Light Case★ Are you still confused about how to store your vibrators? This clitoris vibrator is equipped with a dustproof case, so you will never need to hide it in the drawer. It is not only a storage box but also a decorative night light. A powerful vibrator, the warm light from the box, can help your bedroom experiences evolve ★On-the-go Size & Easy to Hold★ The small size of this oral sex toy makes it easy to hide the sex toy in purses, or bags for easy concealment, and discreet play. The ergonomic design fits well in your hand for a secure grip, while the powerful pulsing motor gets busy with your sensitive bean - take your orgasm into your own hands ★Super-Silky-Soft Silicone + Fully Waterproof★ Made from velvety-smooth silicone that’s body-safe, phthalate, and latex-free, this sucking and licking clitoral stimulator feels great unbelievably soft against your skin. And thanks to its waterproof design, you can take this bro into the shower or tub with you for some wet and wild fun. Your fervor reaches a whole new level when there's water surrounding your skin ★10 Distinct Pulsation & Vibration Speeds★ 3 intensity levels and 7 patterns offer you versatile play options. You can pick from the 10 powerful modes of this clit sucker toy to drum and tap on your "pearl", from a pleasant buzz to an earthquake of pleasure, exploring and discovering your deepest sensual desires