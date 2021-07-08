United States
Torrid
Blue Water Floral Sleeve Swim Top
$59.50
At Torrid
Flowy flutter sleeves and a vibrant floral print make this swim top a summer stand-out. Matching style(s): 14632778 Wireless; lightly lined cups Medium coverage Cropped Mesh lining Flutter sleeves Keyhole front detail UPF 40+ sun protection CONTENT + CARE Nylon/spandex Wash cold; line dry Imported plus size swimwear SIZE + FIT Please refer to the Size Fit & Guide chart for the perfect fit