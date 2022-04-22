Hashtag Home

Upside Round Two-person Long Bistro Set

This 3-piece bistro set lets you catch up with friends over margs or a cold glass of iced tea on your porch or patio. It includes two chairs and a round table, all with minimal frames made from powder-coated metal, so they stand up to sun and the occasional rainy day. We love how the bright hues and slatted designs add personality and a pop of color to your outdoor space. Plus, each piece has a fold-up design, so it's easy to store this set in the off-season or bring it to a neighbor's BBQ for extra seating.