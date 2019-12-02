Sackcloth & Ashes

Sackcloth & Ashes was founded with one goal: to provide blankets to homeless shelters. With the purchase of this throw blanket, another will be donated to a shelter in need. Each blanket is crafted of thick, warm fabric with fringe detail at both ends. With its heather-gray and turquoise stripes on a navy ground, this throw has a vintage-inspired camping feel that adds warmth, figuratively and literally, to any space.