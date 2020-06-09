Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Xhilaration
Blue Tie Dye Bikini Top
$17.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Blue Tie Dye Bikini Top
Need a few alternatives?
RIOT SWIM
Pico Top-coconut
$75.00
from
RIOT SWIM
BUY
Beach Riot
Rib Ruffled Bottom
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Topshop
Black Crinkle High Waist Bikini Bottoms
$18.00
$12.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Mango
Bow Bikini Top
$39.99
$27.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Xhilaration
Xhilaration
Blue Stripe Smocked Bandeau Bikini Top
$19.99
from
Target
BUY
Xhilaration
Yellow Ribbed Bikini Bottom
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
Xhilaration
Yellow Ribbed Bandeau Bikini Top
$17.99
from
Target
BUY
Xhilaration
Cheeky Bikini Bottom
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Swimwear
RIOT SWIM
Pico Top-coconut
$75.00
from
RIOT SWIM
BUY
Beach Riot
Rib Ruffled Bottom
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Mara Hoffman
Jay Bikini Bottom
$150.00
from
Mara Hoffman
BUY
promoted
Kona Sol
Plus Size Bandeau Flounce One Piece Swimsuit
$44.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted