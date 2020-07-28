Next

This dress is just lovely, really good quality material, I would say this is designed for pear shaped girls 100%, how ever I’m an apple so I just sized up for it to fit the bust area, it’s not flattering as in such, but it’s more “ cute “ and “comfy” it’s not going to show off your curves, but I wanted a relaxed look that you can just throw on with a army jacket & converse, it’s absolutely worth having in your wardrobe, I read other people’s reviews about sizing up if you are ***** as it’s small on top, and I’m so glad I did, I usually wear a 16 on top, and bought an 18 and it was just perfect on the bust.