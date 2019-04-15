Search
Products fromShopJewelryRings
Selim Mouzannar

Blue Sapphire And Emerald Ring

$8212.00
At Ylang23
This dazzling ring from Selim Mouzannar showcases a large blue sapphire framed in bright green emerald stones. A truly captivating piece.
Featured in 1 story
Our Guide To Your First Big Ring Purchase
by Emily Ruane