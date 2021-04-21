Creative Co-Op

Blue & Red Floral Stoneware Pitcher

Made with stoneware Microwave safe Dishwasher safe 7.5"L x 5"W x 9.5"H When serving breakfast to your guests, use this pitcher for orange juice, creamer or milk. If wanting to go the extra mile for your overnight guests, place this pitcher full of ice water next to their bed along with a small glass. They will appreciate not having to wander through the house to get a drink in the middle of the night.