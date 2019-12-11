Stila

Blue Realm Velvet Eye Shadow Palette

$30.00 $18.00

Buy Now Review It

Product Description Transcend the every day with Stila's newest velvety-soft powder eye shadow formula. Lipid-infused for dynamic, uniform color with a silky, creamy feel. Six shades in dazzling duo-chrome, metallic foil and dimensional matte finishes. Plush powder feels so smooth and silky, you'd think it was a cream! Glides on smoothly, evenly and with an incredibly rich color payoff. Shades: • Enlighten (Iridescent crystal with blue sparkle) • Enchant (Matte rose quartz) • Awaken (Antique gold shimmer) • Discover (Matte brown beige) • Transcend (Iridescent pinky-peach with blue sparkle) • Reveal (Vibrant sapphire shimmer) Brand Story Artistry meets innovation, with a modern chic that translates from the runway to real life. For over 20 s, Stila has been inspiring fashion and creating products that perform as promised, lasting from morning to moonlight.