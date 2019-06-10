Oral sex just became the pleasure of the giver with this blue raspberry flavored lubricant from Sliquid. Love every lick as the flavor-packed lubricant adds a fruity taste alongside its glide-enhancing slickness. Specially formulated for women. Each flavor of Sliquid Swirl is subtle, designed to enhance your natural taste not disguise it, and is created with natural flavorings and a tiny 0.2% Aspartame to sweeten. All Swirl lubes are based on the Original H2O water-based formula, and are completely sugar-free. Sliquid Swirl can be used with all toys and condoms, and is safe for all sexual activity. It's non-staining and extremely easy to clean up. All Sliquid products are formulated by sensible women, for sensitive women, and will never cause yeast infections or UTIs. 100% vegan.