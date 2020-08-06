Blueair

Blue Pure Purifying Fan 3 Speeds With Washable Pre-filter

Unlike a standard fan, the Blue Pure Fan cleans as it cools; removing over 99% of airborne dust and pollen particles⁰ Patented fan technology delivers a gentle stream of clean, cooling air across a 90-degree range- no oscillation required​ The only purifying fan with customizable pre-filters; fabric pre-filters are washable and available in 5 colors; Diva Blue and Dark Shadow included ​ Promotes sleep with gentle airflow to help lower temperature, purify the air of allergens that can irritate and disrupt sleep, and soothe with white noise​ Minimalist design uses a single button to turn the fan on/off, cycle through 3-speed settings and alerts when it's time to replace the filter ​ Designed in Sweden for expert removal of airborne allergens. Unlike a standard fan, the Blue Pure Fan cleans as it cools, removing over 99% of airborne dust and pollen particles in just 20 minutes⁰. The fan pulls in dirty room air from the back through a pre-filter and particle filter using patented fan technology to deliver a gentle stream of clean, cooling air back into your room. Minimalist features focus on what's important with a single button to control speed settings and indicate filter change. The unique machine-washable fabric pre-filters are available in 5 colors (Diva Blue and Dark Shadow included) for customization to your space. The Blue Pure Fan fits in well on a tabletop or directly on the floor in any area of your home. The balanced design is light enough to move easily, yet the low center of gravity makes it difficult to knock over. As an added benefit, unlike standard fans with blades that get covered with dust and hair and require disassembly to clean, the innovative design of fan and filter captures large particles from your air before they ever get a chance to stick to the fan blades.​⁰Based on third-party testing of removal rate of dust particles (2.839μm) and pollen particles (7.234µm) in 20 minutes at a room volume of 1,008 ft³ according to AHAM AC-1-2019 standard.​​​​