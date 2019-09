Terrain

Blue Poppy Serving Platter

Guided by an ethos of environmental and cultural awareness, each of these blue poppy serving platters is shaped and glazed by hand in a South African design collective. - Ceramic stoneware; food safe glaze - Hand-thrown, size and shape may vary slightly - Dishwasher and microwave safe - Handmade in South Africa 1.37”H, 6.13”W, 13”L Shipping + Returns