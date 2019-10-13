Maykool

Blue Ombre Mesh Sheer Off Shoulder Sexy Crop Top Skirt Cover Up

$31.99 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Maykool

71%-80%polyester,20%-29%spandex Embellishment: Knotted, Mesh, Printed Material: Polyester, Spandex Neckline: Off Shoulder Occasion: Beach, Holiday/vacation, Swimming Pattern: Ombre Sleeve Length: Long Sleeve Style: Casual, Sexy Type: Set Size Chart(Inch) S M L XL XXL Bottom-length 39.4 39.8 40.2 40.6 40.9 Bust 39.4 40.9 42.5 44.1 45.7 Hip 36.2 37.8 38.6 40.2 41.7 Sleeve 22 22.4 22.8 23.2 23.6 Top-length 14.2 14.6 15 15.4 15.7 Waist 35.4 37 38.6 40.2 41.7 Size Chart(CM) S M L XL XXL Bottom-length 100 101 102 103 104 Bust 100 104 108 112 116 Hip 92 96 98 102 106 Sleeve 56 57 58 59 60 Top-length 36 37 38 39 40 Waist 90 94 98 102 106 The dimensions data from the measurement of the product, "click here" to see the measuring methods details, and allow 1-2cm (0.4-0.8") differences due to manual measurement, thanks. Actual fabric colors may vary slightly from online colors due to variations in screen color settings.