OhMiBod

Blue Motion Nex 1 Bluetooth Wireless Stimulator

£85.05

Buy Now Review It

The riches of life are in the thrills. With blueMotion, the only limit to the thrill is imagination. This Bluetooth enabled, wearable massager maximizes your pleasure while delivering the ultimate in discretion. Whether you have a partner in crime or enjoy going solo, blueMotion has the power to tantalize and titillate--anytime, anywhere, and with any iPhone or Android device. Over the internet control (w/ in-app purchase)- pre-set patterns- touch control- tap & record- motion control- audio record