Saranghae

Blue Moon Beauty Fridge

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saranghae

Details We present to you the greatest invention since sliced bread: Your very own Saranghae Blue Moon Beauty Fridge. It’s light, portable and so beautiful that you may want one for every room! Your Saranghae skincare products DO NOT NEED to be cooled to keep fresh but when applied within the perfect temperature range of (41°F to 46°F), your skincare will better control inflammation, puffiness and feel like heaven on your skin. Keeps your skincare cool at perfect temperature (41°F to 46°F) Made specifically for your Saranghae skincare routine Beautifully designed to perfectly match your decor So portable and light you can take it to the moon